Tottenham fans react to Serge Aurier display vs Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur maintained their pursuit of European football after beating Sheffield United 4-0 at home on Sunday.

Gareth Bale scored thrice for the north London club while Son Heung-Min added another to earn all three points for Ryan Mason’s side.





Serge Aurier was brilliant during the match, and many Spurs fans praised him heavily on social media after the game.

The 28-year-old provided the assist for Bale’s opening goal before the right-back teed him up to thump in the third in the second half.

Here are some of the selected tweets from Spurs fans:

Kudos to Serge Aurier for tonight’s performance. He gets a lot of stick from #thfc fans but I thought he was outstanding tonight and all done whilst he was fasting 👏 #coys — DiamondLights (@Sunny_THFC) May 2, 2021

Aurier had possibly his best ever game for Spurs, while fasting. That's pretty incredible.#COYS #THFC #TOTSHU — David McGuire (@McGuireDavid) May 2, 2021

I’m not his biggest fan, but it has to be said that Aurier was absolutely superb tonight. Outstanding performance, regardless of the opponent. #COYS #THFC #TOTSHU — Gareth Williams (@GTWilliams80) May 2, 2021

Despite the poor opponent it’s a decent win.

Good first half from Gio.

Supreme finishing from Bale.

Solid performance from Aurier.

4 more wins to go. #COYS #THFC — CA 👊🏼 (@_CA1971) May 2, 2021

SL View

It was arguably Aurier’s best performance for Spurs this season.

The Ivory Coast international has managed only 18 appearances this season in the Premier League, scoring twice and providing three assists.

Aurier also defended well against the Blades, making two tackles and two interceptions.

The major issue Spurs face with Aurier is that he is hardly being consistent. On his day, he can come up with superb performances like this, but he frustrates most of the time.

Aurier has a contract at Spurs till 2022, and doubts remain about whether he will extend his stay beyond that period.

Tottenham have now jumped to fifth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

