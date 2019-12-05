Tottenham fans react to Serge Aurier display vs Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their first defeat under new manager Jose Mourinho after they lost 2-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
The home side started brightly and got the opening goal after six minutes through Marcus Rashford who beat Paulo Gazzaniga low at his near post.
The Red Devils kept on putting pressure but they failed to extend their lead. Against the run of play, Dele Alli produced a moment of sublime quality to level the score.
However, right after the break, Moussa Sissoko was adjudged to have brought down Rashford in the box, and the England international scored from the spot.
Although Spurs tried to find an equaliser, they failed to test David de Gea enough in the second half.
Many Spurs fans were not happy with the performance of Serge Aurier who has had a poor game and has been so inconsistent this season.
The 26-year-old got himself into very good areas on the right but his crossing was wayward. He constantly failed to deliver good crosses leaving the players frustrated.
He did manage to get a couple of shots at goal, but otherwise, it was a very ordinary performance from him. He was nutmegged by Rashford before Sissoko brought the striker down.
Many Spurs fans believe that Mourinho should drop him and start playing Juan Foyth instead. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Serge Aurier fans might want to look away now. #COYS #THFC #MUNTOT
— Corey Albone (@cwalbone) December 4, 2019
We knew the real THFC would return. No one besides Dele played well. The reason our defense is garbage is become we have no RB or LB. this lineup will never accomplish anything. Aurier should never be played. Ever.
— jerry (@INDsoulman41) December 4, 2019
Aurier and moussa absolute garbage to give away that pen!! Muppets!! It’s a pen, small touch but a touch and one id be roaring for it is was us! Shocking defending #COYS
— Des Walsh (@desTHFC) December 4, 2019
What can Mourinho say to make me feel better?
Do not use tiredness, then you play Foyth instead of Aurier, use your squad……..
Where was the gameplan?
The good play?
The tactic?
The fight?
leadership?
aggression?
— David Williams (@DavidWilliamsDK) December 4, 2019
1. Hopeless performance SPURS!!
2. We have players with no brain! (Sissoko, Aurier, Sanchez)
3. We play without personality!
4. If I told you before game which of no. 10 were England´s big star you would say Rashford.Where were you @HKane ?
5. Mourinho over to you?#MUNTOT #THFC
— David Williams (@DavidWilliamsDK) December 4, 2019