Tottenham fans react to Serge Aurier display vs Manchester United

5 December, 2019 English Premier League, Manchester United, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their first defeat under new manager Jose Mourinho after they lost 2-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The home side started brightly and got the opening goal after six minutes through Marcus Rashford who beat Paulo Gazzaniga low at his near post.

The Red Devils kept on putting pressure but they failed to extend their lead. Against the run of play, Dele Alli produced a moment of sublime quality to level the score.

However, right after the break, Moussa Sissoko was adjudged to have brought down Rashford in the box, and the England international scored from the spot.

Although Spurs tried to find an equaliser, they failed to test David de Gea enough in the second half.

Many Spurs fans were not happy with the performance of Serge Aurier who has had a poor game and has been so inconsistent this season.

The 26-year-old got himself into very good areas on the right but his crossing was wayward. He constantly failed to deliver good crosses leaving the players frustrated.

He did manage to get a couple of shots at goal, but otherwise, it was a very ordinary performance from him. He was nutmegged by Rashford before Sissoko brought the striker down.

Many Spurs fans believe that Mourinho should drop him and start playing Juan Foyth instead. Here are some of the selected tweets:

