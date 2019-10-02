Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham fans react to Serge Aurier display vs Bayern Munich

Tottenham fans react to Serge Aurier display vs Bayern Munich

2 October, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a humiliating 7-2 defeat against German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League which will go down as one of the most embarrassing nights in their recent history.

Spurs took the lead through Son Heung-min and were on level terms until just before half-time. But catastrophic defending from the side, especially by Serge Aurier, saw Spurs conceding six goals after the break in a most shocking way.

Serge Gnabry scored four on the night, while Robert Lewandowski added two more to his goal tally. Joshua Kimmich scored the other one with a brilliant 20-yard strike.

Aurier, who picked up a red card against Southampton last weekend, was unimpressive once again against Bayern. He came under a lot of criticism from the Spurs fans on social networking site Twitter.

The 26-year-old lost his man for the third goal and the fifth goal and was at fault for Bayern’s last goal as well.

Bayern completely outplayed Spurs in the second half. They managed 59% of possession and registered 10 shots on target, according to BBC Sport.

Leeds United fans react to Patrick Bamford display vs West Brom
Gary Lineker reacts to Serge Gnabry's tweet following Tottenham Hotspur's loss to Bayern Munich

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com