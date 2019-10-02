Tottenham fans react to Serge Aurier display vs Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a humiliating 7-2 defeat against German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League which will go down as one of the most embarrassing nights in their recent history.
Spurs took the lead through Son Heung-min and were on level terms until just before half-time. But catastrophic defending from the side, especially by Serge Aurier, saw Spurs conceding six goals after the break in a most shocking way.
Serge Gnabry scored four on the night, while Robert Lewandowski added two more to his goal tally. Joshua Kimmich scored the other one with a brilliant 20-yard strike.
Aurier, who picked up a red card against Southampton last weekend, was unimpressive once again against Bayern. He came under a lot of criticism from the Spurs fans on social networking site Twitter.
Aurier should never play for Spurs again.
— David (@DCaulf83) October 1, 2019
Aurier is trash. No effort in even trying to get back. Not for the first time either this season
— Nathaniel (@23Nate) October 1, 2019
Serge Aurier when a defender is running at him #THFC #TOTBAY pic.twitter.com/rQdLseR3BJ
— Rich Gray (@Richgray27) October 1, 2019
We let Walker go and convinced ourselves that Trippier was better. We let Trippier go and convinced ourselves Aurier was better. We really are the biggest bunch of clowns on the planet
— NacerChadli_fan (@SpursNoContext) October 1, 2019
I don’t want to see Aurier in a spurs shirt ever again.
Utter disgrace.
— ᴀʟᴇx (@_10Kane) October 1, 2019
1st goal Rose goes to sleep kimmich bangs in a worldie that he will do once out of 10
2nd lewandowski quality can happen, 3rd goal Aurier diving in rash schoolboy 4th winks loses hospital ball from rose 5th Aurier again 6th Toby gives it away and 7th clinical
— Broggs (@Broggybroggs) October 1, 2019
The 26-year-old lost his man for the third goal and the fifth goal and was at fault for Bayern’s last goal as well.
Bayern completely outplayed Spurs in the second half. They managed 59% of possession and registered 10 shots on target, according to BBC Sport.