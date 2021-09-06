Tottenham fans react to Ryan Sessegnon injury blow

By
Sai
-

Tottenham Hotspur winger Ryan Sessegnon has sustained an injury in training and he has had to withdraw from the England under-21 squad as a result of the knock.

The latest injury blow will come as a major setback for the 21-year-old winger who has been working hard to force his way into Nuno Espirito Santo’s first-team plans.

The youngster missed the majority of Tottenham’s pre-season with a hamstring problem but he was given a chance to impress in the Europa conference league.

Sessegnon was in the matchday squad against the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford as well.

The 21-year-old can operate as an attacking left-back as well and he was highly rated across England during his time at Fulham. However, the player has not been able to showcase his true potential at Tottenham so far and he has been quite unlucky with injuries.

Since joining the London club back in 2019, he has made just six Premier League appearances for them.

It remains to be seen whether the talented youngster can get over his injury problems and hold down a regular starting berth at the Premier League club this season.

Some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to Sessegnon’s latest injury blow and here is what they had to say.

