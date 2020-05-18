Tottenham fans react to Ryan Fraser links

By
Sai
-

Ryan Fraser has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham this summer.

The 26-year-old Bournemouth winger will be a free agent soon and he will be a man in demand when the window opens.

Apparently, the player prefers to join Tottenham in the coming weeks.

Fraser has done well in the Premier League for the Cherries and he seems ready to make a step up in his career.

A move to Tottenham will allow him to fight for trophies and play at a higher level. Furthermore, Spurs could provide him with European football as well next season.

Jose Mourinho has a limited budget this summer and a bargain like Fraser should be at the top of his transfer wish list.

If Spurs manage to sign him on a free, it could prove to be a wise investment for them.

They will be adding more creativity and depth to their attack for a very reasonable outlay. Also, Fraser can play a number of positions and it would give Mourinho more options to switch things around.

Some of the Tottenham fans seem quite keen on the idea of Fraser joining them this summer, especially on a free transfer.

Here are some of the reactions to the report from the Tottenham fans earlier.

NEXT:   West Ham vs Chelsea Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info