Tottenham fans react to Ryan Fraser links

Ryan Fraser has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham this summer.

The 26-year-old Bournemouth winger will be a free agent soon and he will be a man in demand when the window opens.

Apparently, the player prefers to join Tottenham in the coming weeks.

Fraser has done well in the Premier League for the Cherries and he seems ready to make a step up in his career.

A move to Tottenham will allow him to fight for trophies and play at a higher level. Furthermore, Spurs could provide him with European football as well next season.

Jose Mourinho has a limited budget this summer and a bargain like Fraser should be at the top of his transfer wish list.

If Spurs manage to sign him on a free, it could prove to be a wise investment for them.

They will be adding more creativity and depth to their attack for a very reasonable outlay. Also, Fraser can play a number of positions and it would give Mourinho more options to switch things around.

Some of the Tottenham fans seem quite keen on the idea of Fraser joining them this summer, especially on a free transfer.

Here are some of the reactions to the report from the Tottenham fans earlier.

Very decent. Good backup for Sonny. We clearly need attacking players. Can be seen in the Norwich FA Cup match, with Kane and Sonn injured, and Bergwijn and Dele being over exhausted. That basically costed us the match. — 🏵️SAVVY SKIPP🏵️(🇸🇬) (@SkippSzn) May 17, 2020

He will be a good squad player. — Brainspurs2019 (@brainspurs2019) May 17, 2020

Would be happy with this knows the prem home grown still at an age where he can get better good set piece taker — Adam Houckham (@adman1981) May 17, 2020

Our version of Shaqiri — Billy Nats (@billynats) May 17, 2020

Yesss. Great squad player to have and I’m confident he could step up if players get injured. I think he’d be much better for us than most people are giving him credit for. — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) May 17, 2020

Great little player, reminds me of Azza. — theboyrickyg👑 (@theboyrickyg) May 17, 2020

On a free, you really can’t complain! Will be interesting with Son, Lucas, Bergwijn, Lamela, Sessegnon, Lo Celso all capable in the wide positions (although not all wide players like Fraser) — Jassi (@thejassi8) May 17, 2020

Can play 2-3 games more than lamela anyday .. will take him for that — Vishnu unni (@unni_tweetz) May 17, 2020