Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to rumours of swap deal involving Eriksen

Tottenham fans react to rumours of swap deal involving Eriksen

4 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, La Liga, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Gareth Bale has struggled in Spain and Manchester United want him back in England

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has been linked with a move back to Tottenham once again.

This time Daily Mirror are reporting that Los Blancos plan to use Gareth Bale in a deal to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham.

The Danish playmaker has been linked with a move to Real Madrid earlier this season and it seems that the La Liga side are serious about him.

The report adds that Real Madrid are willing to offer £50 million plus Bale for the playmaker.

Bale has struggled to win over the Real Madrid fans during his time at the club and it seems that he could be on his way out this summer.

His time at the club has been plagued with injuries so far. However, he did score some very important goals for them down the years.

Eriksen is a much bigger prospect at this stage and it is no surprise that Real Madrid want to bring him in. It will be interesting to see if they can convince Daniel Levy to accept the deal.

Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the reported swap deal and here are some of the reactions.

Roberto Martinez claims Manchester City's unpredictability puts them ahead of Liverpool in title race
Rangers fans react to Joe Worrall's display vs Aberdeen

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com