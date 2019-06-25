Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Robert Skov transfer link

25 June, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out that Spurs have made contact to sign Robert Skov this summer.

According to reports from Estadio Deportivo, Spurs and Wolves have made contact with Copenhagen FC about a potential deal for their star forward.

The 23-year-old forward has enjoyed a terrific 2018/19 campaign, where he scored 32 goals in all competitions.

There have been interests from West Ham and Wolves for Skov as well, but it seems Spurs and Wolves have made the first approach to sign the Danish forward.

Skov is a fantastic young talent and certainly, he is Denmark’s most exciting talent after Christian Eriksen.

Copenhagen would demand a fee in the region of £10.7 million for their prized asset.

However, many Spurs fans feel that the north London club should avoid making a move for him.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans on Twitter:

