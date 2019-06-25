Tottenham fans react to Robert Skov transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out that Spurs have made contact to sign Robert Skov this summer.
According to reports from Estadio Deportivo, Spurs and Wolves have made contact with Copenhagen FC about a potential deal for their star forward.
The 23-year-old forward has enjoyed a terrific 2018/19 campaign, where he scored 32 goals in all competitions.
There have been interests from West Ham and Wolves for Skov as well, but it seems Spurs and Wolves have made the first approach to sign the Danish forward.
Skov is a fantastic young talent and certainly, he is Denmark’s most exciting talent after Christian Eriksen.
Copenhagen would demand a fee in the region of £10.7 million for their prized asset.
However, many Spurs fans feel that the north London club should avoid making a move for him.
Here are some of the best reactions from the fans on Twitter:
Does anybody else read that and think@Janssen MK2??
— Darren Pammenter (@dazp1919) June 24, 2019
He can reunite with Christian again then sorted
— Shirley (@shirleymillr63) June 24, 2019
Another Vincent Jansen
— WoodyforSpursSC (@CarterWoodward4) June 24, 2019
Set-piece monster but not good enough for Spurs. He is simply too bad in open play to walk into a Big Six team.. Wolves or Southampton would suit him and his development better
— Statsguy (@Maistero5) June 24, 2019
Besides Skov being danish and playing as a winger.. but whatever 😂😂
— Mads (@danishspurs) June 24, 2019
This guy can hit em fantastic free kick taker at the right price would be a useful player 👍
— james w hart (@thegoat78) June 24, 2019