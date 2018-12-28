Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to reports of Dembele’s exit

28 December, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele could be on his way out of the club soon.

The Belgian is a target for Ligue 1 club Monaco and they have already begun talks to sign him according to reports from earlier in the week.

Dembele has been a key player for Spurs over the years but he is nearing the end of his deal and he is looking past his peak as well. Now would be a good time to move him on.

The French club are already in touch with the player’s camp and it will be interesting to see if the move goes through anytime soon.

Spurs will have to bring in a replacement if they are to sanction the sale of Dembele. Pochettino is already lacking in depth and he cannot afford to weaken the squad any further.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the reports linking Dembele to Monaco. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

