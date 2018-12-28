Tottenham fans react to reports of Dembele’s exit

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele could be on his way out of the club soon.
The Belgian is a target for Ligue 1 club Monaco and they have already begun talks to sign him according to reports from earlier in the week.
Dembele has been a key player for Spurs over the years but he is nearing the end of his deal and he is looking past his peak as well. Now would be a good time to move him on.
The French club are already in touch with the player’s camp and it will be interesting to see if the move goes through anytime soon.
Spurs will have to bring in a replacement if they are to sanction the sale of Dembele. Pochettino is already lacking in depth and he cannot afford to weaken the squad any further.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the reports linking Dembele to Monaco. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
With his injuries it’s best we move on especially with our HG champions league issues, always respect what hes given tho club tho
— Musa (@Musathfc) December 26, 2018
Brilliant player on his day….. not been at his best the past few years. Let him go, use the extra wages towards eriksen and Toby. Thank you Moussa.
— Paul.i.am (@IamPaulGibson) December 27, 2018
Personally think we’ve seen him in a spurs shirt for the last time. Shame, great player but not sure he has the legs for the PL anymore
— Musa Nafi (@MusaNafi1) December 26, 2018
He wants a big pay day! He’s been magic but let him go if that’s his desire. Put the spare cash into Toby & Ericsons contracts😉👍🏻 just saying 😘
— Tony Hutchinson (@TonyAhsearch) December 26, 2018
Shame to see him go, but his fitness and injuries have been a problem for a while now. He’s been a great player for the club and will always be one of my favourite players. If he moves on, good luck to him. Replace with Morgan Gibbs-White and I’d be delighted.
— Bobbybarks (@bobbybarks) December 26, 2018
Love moussa one of my favourite players be a shame to let him go…but think we’ve seen the best of him 🙁
— Lee Carroll (@lesleychowspurs) December 26, 2018