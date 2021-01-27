Tottenham fans react to reports of a potential bid for Max Aarons

Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be weighing up a bid for the Norwich City right-back Max Aarons.

The 21-year old defender is one of the most talented young players in England right now and Manchester United are believed to be keeping tabs on him as well.





As per reports (h/t Football London), Tottenham are eyeing up a £20 million offer for the youngster in the hope of convincing the Canaries to sell at the end of the season.

Aarons is a key player for Norwich and the Championship side will not sanction a move midway through the campaign. He could play a key role in their return to the Premier League and Spurs may have to wait until summer to get their man.

Spurs currently have Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty as their right-back options. Aarons has a higher ceiling and he could prove to be a superb long term investment for the London club.

Some Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his potential signing and here is what they had to say.

Reguilon and Max Aarons would be the leagues best fullback paring — Andrew ʷ (@delstroyer_) January 26, 2021

i have a feeling this will happen and they will loan him back to Norwich for this season. Also I think Skipp will help with this deal. — Keri (@missjobb) January 26, 2021

Yes please, swap with Doherty — Alex (@_10kanee) January 26, 2021

please be true — 𝗝𝗮𝗰𝗸🥤 (@_thfcjack) January 26, 2021