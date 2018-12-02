Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to reports linking them with Isco

Tottenham fans react to reports linking them with Isco

2 December, 2018


Spanish midfielder Isco has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

According to Daily Mirror, the player is not a regular under Solari and he could leave Real Madrid in search of regular game time.

The report adds that Isco’s situation has put the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham on alert.

It will be interesting to see if the midfielder’s situation changes by the end of this season. If not, Tottenham should make a move for him.

The Spaniard is a top class player and he would improve Mauricio Pochettino’s side a lot.

Currently, the Londoners are over-reliant on Eriksen for creativity and Isco could share that burden. Furthermore, if the Danish international leaves the club in future, Isco would be a superb alternative.

Tottenham fans are certainly interested in the idea of having Isco at their club. Some of them took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential move.

Here are some of the best reactions.

