Tottenham fans react to reports linking them with Isco

Spanish midfielder Isco has been linked with a move to the Premier League.
According to Daily Mirror, the player is not a regular under Solari and he could leave Real Madrid in search of regular game time.
The report adds that Isco’s situation has put the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham on alert.
It will be interesting to see if the midfielder’s situation changes by the end of this season. If not, Tottenham should make a move for him.
The Spaniard is a top class player and he would improve Mauricio Pochettino’s side a lot.
Currently, the Londoners are over-reliant on Eriksen for creativity and Isco could share that burden. Furthermore, if the Danish international leaves the club in future, Isco would be a superb alternative.
Tottenham fans are certainly interested in the idea of having Isco at their club. Some of them took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential move.
Here are some of the best reactions.
If only this was true
— Christian Voller (@ManofV) December 1, 2018
This would be my favourite ever signing! Won’t happen but this literally would take us to another level! Top class
— Nick Homewood (@Nickyh_yiddo) December 1, 2018
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
— Daley (@1DaleySinclair) December 1, 2018
Must faaaakin have him
— Nigel Wilkinson (@nigel_feelgood) December 1, 2018
Absolutely love it to happen, but we all know it’s impossible. Would love to be proven wrong but can never see us signing him
— Tahir Iqbal (@Tahir_E17) December 1, 2018
Would love his to happen….
— Ledley is my Hero (@spursNutN17) December 1, 2018
Oh how I’d love this to be true
— Daniel young (@Daniely79) December 1, 2018
Isco would be an amazing signing for us. I’ve been wanting to sign him for a long time hopefully Poch and Levy pay the money 💰 #COYS https://t.co/nSVcKDkDpx
— TottenhamFC93 (@TottenhamFC93) December 1, 2018