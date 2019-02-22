Tottenham fans react to reports linking them with Gareth Bale

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer.
As per Marca, Los Blancos will look to tempt Spurs by offering them Gareth Bale in exchange.
The Welsh winger hasn’t quite fulfilled his potential at Real Madrid and he is on the decline. Swapping him for Eriksen would be a sensational bit of business from the Spanish outfit.
As for Spurs, it seems highly unlikely that they will sell a player as influential as Eriksen for a 29-year-old injury prone winger.
Tottenham fans are divided in their reactions to the report and some of them are keen on bringing the Welshman back home. However, others are realistic about Bale’s decline and injury problems.
It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season.
Losing Eriksen would be a major blow for Spurs. He is integral to the way Tottenham play under Mauricio Pochettino.
Levy will be looking to hold on to the Danish playmaker at all costs.
Here are some of the Tottenham fan reactions to the reports of Bale – Eriksen swap deal.
Id take that. £60m plus Bale for Eriksen. Deal.
— Graeme Butler (@Graeme_Butler85) February 21, 2019
Oh god Eriksen over Bale everyday. Bale is class on his day but is so inconsistent now.
— MxuricioPochettino (@MxuricioPoch) February 21, 2019
No chance. Eriksen on way up, Bale crocked and on way down
— Will Grashoff (@grashoff_will) February 20, 2019
It’s happening. Predicting that the camera will pan round to Kane stood next to Gareth Bale. Back to back. Arms crossed. Dripping in sauce. Lightning in the background. Our best player announcing the signings of our previous best player. Tears in my eyes at the thought of it. https://t.co/7qxgQthbTu
— Ryan 🏃♂️ (@ryangoIdy8) February 20, 2019
I actually think this story has legs, can see bale coming home this summer with Eriksen going the other way
— Adam Bainbridge (@Adbainospurs) February 20, 2019