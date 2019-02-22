Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to reports linking them with Gareth Bale

22 February, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Gareth Bale has struggled in Spain and Manchester United want him back in England

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

As per Marca, Los Blancos will look to tempt Spurs by offering them Gareth Bale in exchange.

The Welsh winger hasn’t quite fulfilled his potential at Real Madrid and he is on the decline. Swapping him for Eriksen would be a sensational bit of business from the Spanish outfit.

As for Spurs, it seems highly unlikely that they will sell a player as influential as Eriksen for a 29-year-old injury prone winger.

Tottenham fans are divided in their reactions to the report and some of them are keen on bringing the Welshman back home. However, others are realistic about Bale’s decline and injury problems.

It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season.

Losing Eriksen would be a major blow for Spurs. He is integral to the way Tottenham play under Mauricio Pochettino.

Levy will be looking to hold on to the Danish playmaker at all costs.

Here are some of the Tottenham fan reactions to the reports of Bale – Eriksen swap deal.

