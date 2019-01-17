Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to reports linking them with Callum Wilson

17 January, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham have been linked with a host of strikers ever since the injury to Harry Kane.

The latest name linked with a move to Spurs is that of Callum Wilson. The Bournemouth forward is apparently a target for Pochettino.

With Kane ruled out until March and Son away on international duty, it is imperative for Spurs to sign a striker. Pochettino doesn’t trust the likes of Llorente and Janssen and both players have been linked with moves away this month.

Wilson could be a good signing for Tottenham right now. The Bournemouth man could lead the line until Kane comes back. Furthermore, he can play in a two as well and it would give Pochettino some tactical flexibility when both players are fit and available.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince the Cherries to sell at this stage of the season.

Eddie Howe will not want to weaken his side, especially after letting Jermain Defoe leave on loan.

