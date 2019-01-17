Tottenham fans react to reports linking them with Callum Wilson

Tottenham have been linked with a host of strikers ever since the injury to Harry Kane.
The latest name linked with a move to Spurs is that of Callum Wilson. The Bournemouth forward is apparently a target for Pochettino.
With Kane ruled out until March and Son away on international duty, it is imperative for Spurs to sign a striker. Pochettino doesn’t trust the likes of Llorente and Janssen and both players have been linked with moves away this month.
Wilson could be a good signing for Tottenham right now. The Bournemouth man could lead the line until Kane comes back. Furthermore, he can play in a two as well and it would give Pochettino some tactical flexibility when both players are fit and available.
It will be interesting to see if they can convince the Cherries to sell at this stage of the season.
Eddie Howe will not want to weaken his side, especially after letting Jermain Defoe leave on loan.
Spurs fans shared their reactions to the rumour on Twitter and here are some of the tweets.
There is no way a 26 year old injury prone Callum Wilson is going to be our record signing
— TOTTENHAM TILL I DIE (@MattTHFC1882) January 16, 2019
OHHHHHH YESSSSSSS CALLUM WILSON
— Ibrahim (@bigdarggg1) January 16, 2019
Wld b massive to Spurs n our aspiration of cementing top4 finish n some silverware
— Spider from Mars! (@kruder69) January 16, 2019
Would love him at spurs . BUT levy won’t spend 75 million on one player
— steve bonham (@stephenbonham) January 16, 2019
Just get him pleasasssssssseeeeeee
— Richard Goodman (@rgoodman81) January 16, 2019
I hope they can make it happen – obviously need some depth there! #COYS #THFC
— Jason Geissler (@jageiss) January 16, 2019