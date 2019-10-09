Tottenham fans react to reports about Daniel Levy’s latest decision

Tottenham Hotspur have made a poor start to their 2019-20 campaign.
The north London club find themselves ninth in the Premier League table, and the gap with league leaders Liverpool have already extended to 13 points after eight games.
Probably, it is too early to say that Spurs are in a crisis at the moment, but surely Mauricio Pochettino must arrest this gradual decline.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur chairman has decided to put clauses into his players’ contracts.
As a result, it will see their wages reduced if they fail to make the top four. Many Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction:
If they are claiming to be underpaid and overworked now imagine what would happen then 😂
— Eashan (@EashN17) October 8, 2019
As it should be. Levy comes up trumps again
— TrickTrick (@TrickTrick85) October 8, 2019
Was thinking exactly the same thing.
— Fraser (@fraser8814) October 8, 2019
First time I agree with Levy’s decision. I would go on even further, wage cut for any of these bottlers who keep showing negative attitude and don’t show up.
— Fiel (@MarceloFurlan5) October 8, 2019
There’s chaos in the squad. Just drop eriksen and vertonghen to the reserves and get on with the football please
— roger (@rogerroger911) October 8, 2019
They are players not daily wage labourers.
Deal with them professionally.
— Tüshãr (@FutbolTushar__) October 8, 2019
Levy’s Masterclass
— Aditya Kanungo (@adityakanungo1) October 8, 2019
Good move by Levy?
Difficult to say. Last week, reports emerged that Spurs players are unhappy with how they are being treated. They feel they are being underpaid for the amount of work they are putting in.
Tottenham’s rigid wage cap has been well documented, and it may cause further unrest among the players if Levy decides to take such a bold step.
Levy is a great businessman but he must put trust in his players and his manager to turn things around.