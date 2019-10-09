Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham fans react to reports about Daniel Levy’s latest decision

9 October, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have made a poor start to their 2019-20 campaign.

The north London club find themselves ninth in the Premier League table, and the gap with league leaders Liverpool have already extended to 13 points after eight games.

Probably, it is too early to say that Spurs are in a crisis at the moment, but surely Mauricio Pochettino must arrest this gradual decline.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur chairman has decided to put clauses into his players’ contracts.

As a result, it will see their wages reduced if they fail to make the top four. Many Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction:

Good move by Levy? 

Difficult to say. Last week, reports emerged that Spurs players are unhappy with how they are being treated. They feel they are being underpaid for the amount of work they are putting in.

Tottenham’s rigid wage cap has been well documented, and it may cause further unrest among the players if Levy decides to take such a bold step.

Levy is a great businessman but he must put trust in his players and his manager to turn things around.

