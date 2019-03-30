Blog Columns Site News Tottenham fans react to Rafael van der Vaart’s tweet

Tottenham fans react to Rafael van der Vaart’s tweet

30 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham fans have responded to Rafael van der Vaart’s tweet regarding the legends game today.

The Londoners will play a legends match with Inter Milan in their new stadium and the Dutchman is all set to play in Tottenham’s colours once again.

The midfielder joined Spurs back in 2010 from Real Madrid and he managed to win over the fans with his charismatic performances.

He picked up 28 goals and 18 assists in 77 appearances for the Premier League side.

The Spurs faithful seem quite excited to see their former player in action this week.

van der Vaart tweeted that he cannot wait to wear the Tottenham shirt once again and step out into the new stadium.

Tottenham’s state-of-art new stadium has earned a lot of plaudits from the footballing world and despite all the delays, the fans will be excited to watch their team in action there.

Here is how the Tottenham fans responded to the Dutch midfielder’s tweet earlier.

Leeds fans react to Hugo Diaz's U23s display
Yannick Bolasie delighted to have left Everton

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com