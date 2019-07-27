Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Pochettino’s decision to not sign a right-back

27 July, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur sold Kieran Trippier in the summer transfer window to Atletico Madrid, but the north London club are reportedly not keen to buy a replacement.

The England right-back was sold in the summer to the La Liga outfit in a £20million deal.

Trippier, who was impressive during the World Cup in Russia, came under criticism from Spurs fans from time to time last season for unconvincing performances.

While the general feeling among the fans was that Spurs would sign a replacement for the former Burnley defender this summer, it seems Mauricio Pochettino has other plans.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Pochettino is not keen to add a right-back this summer as he is happy with the options he has with him.

Spurs have Serge Aurier as their first choice defender in that position while the Argentine will be counting on young Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth as other options.

Some Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions and many of them feel that the decision could backfire. Here are some of the selected tweets:

