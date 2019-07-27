Tottenham fans react to Pochettino’s decision to not sign a right-back

Tottenham Hotspur sold Kieran Trippier in the summer transfer window to Atletico Madrid, but the north London club are reportedly not keen to buy a replacement.
The England right-back was sold in the summer to the La Liga outfit in a £20million deal.
Trippier, who was impressive during the World Cup in Russia, came under criticism from Spurs fans from time to time last season for unconvincing performances.
While the general feeling among the fans was that Spurs would sign a replacement for the former Burnley defender this summer, it seems Mauricio Pochettino has other plans.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Pochettino is not keen to add a right-back this summer as he is happy with the options he has with him.
Spurs have Serge Aurier as their first choice defender in that position while the Argentine will be counting on young Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth as other options.
Some Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions and many of them feel that the decision could backfire. Here are some of the selected tweets:
And we’ll suffer because of it
— TOTTENHAM TILL I DIE July 27, 2019
Why? Such an awful decision
— Harry C July 27, 2019
Dumb. All for backing the manager, but it’s this kind of shit which costs you trophies. Every detail counts. I’d rather we stuck Moussa at right back.
— Charlie July 27, 2019
All of us were ”insulting” Trippier because he was bad and we wanted a new class RB.
We give Trippier to Atletico and now we don’t buy a proper RB ? I trust in Poch, but sometimes he doesn’t do the right thing imo.
And don’t buy a class RB can be one of this.
— Elsa 🇨🇵 🌹 July 27, 2019
Wish we would go for Dani Alves
— L.Alonzo July 27, 2019
and we want dybala😂😂😭😭a luxury when we need other players
— Sondays🇰🇷 July 27, 2019
Terrible decision if true.
— DonMaurishio July 27, 2019