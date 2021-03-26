Tottenham fans react to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg display for Denmark vs Israel

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played the entire game as Denmark won 2-0 against Israel in the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Hojbjerg, who joined Spurs in the summer transfer window from Southampton, has been a key player under Jose Mourinho this season.


The 25-year-old was making his 49th appearance of the campaign for club and country yesterday, and Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to admire his stamina and energy.

Since joining Spurs, he has been one of the first names on the team sheet and has played in every league match this term.

He has been an epitome of consistency for Spurs, featuring in five of Tottenham’s six cup matches and nine out of 13 in the Europa League.

SL View 

Hojbjerg has done remarkably well for Spurs this season, and his performances overall have been impressive.

What has been really noteworthy is his unbelievable stamina. He keeps on playing game-after-game without letting his performance levels drop drastically.

Keeping in mind that he does a lot of dirty work in midfield, it’s remarkable how he manages to avoid injury.

Following their shock exit from the Europa League, Spurs are now aiming for a Premier League top-four finish.

However, Mourinho probably won’t have been happy to see his star midfielder playing the entire game for Denmark.

