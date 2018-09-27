Tottenham fans react to Paulo Gazzaniga’s display

Tottenham picked up a thrilling penalty shootout win over Watford in the League Cup last night.
After a 2-2 draw in normal time, Mauricio Pochettino’s men held their nerve to outscore Watford in the penalties.
Keeper Paulo Gazzaniga produced a superb display to earn his side a place in the next round of the competition. The 26-year-old did brilliantly to deny the likes of Capoue and Quina in the shootout.
The Argentine has impressed in his last few outings and it will be interesting to see whether Pochettino installs him as the new number two ahead of Vorm.
Vorm has been starting in the absence of Lloris in the Premier League but Gazzaniga deserves a chance based on his recent showings.
Tottenham fans were quite impressed with the backup keeper’s performance against Watford last night and they took to Twitter to share their views on the player.
Here are some of the best reactions to the keeper’s showing last night.
Gazza has played 3 games for us, got 3 wins, and 3 MOTM awards. If he hasn’t replaced Vorm as the #2 something’s gone seriously wrong. I like Vorm, he’s incredibly loyal to us, but it’s reached the point where you can’t deny he’s past it
— Ben (@Bendubz11) September 27, 2018
Just offer him a 6 year deal already
— E❄️ (@IvorianRB) September 27, 2018
Easily our new number 2 goalkeeper + he must start all our remaining League Cup and FA Cup games. Well done to him. He has clearly worked hard on aspects of his goalkeeping and is reaping the rewards.
— Amos Hermens (@AmosHermens) September 27, 2018
This guy should be our 2nd choice keeper for sure…
— Aaron Thatcher (@Aaron48089268) September 27, 2018
Mention for @AlderweireldTob great game last night but @GazzanigaPaulo deserves mom
— Terry Ransome (@Transome77) September 27, 2018
Best keeper in the world imo
— Jed (@jedthfc_) September 27, 2018
3 Games (vs. Palace, Brighton, Watford)
3 MOTM
GOAT ! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/5R1HPgpPq3
— ￼ (@RyanMasxn8_) September 27, 2018
Make him 1st GK from now on or else
— Alejandro (@motorsport_geek) September 27, 2018