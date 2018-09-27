Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Paulo Gazzaniga’s display

27 September, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham picked up a thrilling penalty shootout win over Watford in the League Cup last night.

After a 2-2 draw in normal time, Mauricio Pochettino’s men held their nerve to outscore Watford in the penalties.

Keeper Paulo Gazzaniga produced a superb display to earn his side a place in the next round of the competition. The 26-year-old did brilliantly to deny the likes of Capoue and Quina in the shootout.

The Argentine has impressed in his last few outings and it will be interesting to see whether Pochettino installs him as the new number two ahead of Vorm.

Vorm has been starting in the absence of Lloris in the Premier League but Gazzaniga deserves a chance based on his recent showings.

Tottenham fans were quite impressed with the backup keeper’s performance against Watford last night and they took to Twitter to share their views on the player.

Here are some of the best reactions to the keeper’s showing last night.

 

