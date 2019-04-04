Tottenham fans react to Moussa Sissoko’s display

Tottenham picked up a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League last night.
Goals from Son and Eriksen sealed the three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.
There were quite a few impressive displays out there for the home side yesterday and the fans were particularly impressed with Moussa Sissoko’s performance.
The 29-year-old Frenchman has been a revelation this season and he continued his run of form with another outstanding display against the Eagles.
Sissoko’s workrate and drive from midfield helped his teammates up the pitch and create scoring chances. He was very good defensively as well.
If he can keep up these performances, he would have a good chance of winning the club’s POTY at the end of the season.
The win over Palace ended Tottenham’s winless run of five games. It could prove to be vital in the top four race.
Here is how the Tottenham fans have reacted to Sissoko’s display from last night.
Thought Sissoko was immense yesterday, again. MOTM for me. He’s great at what he’s good at & he’s been consistent for us this season. Would’ve struggled without him in the team. Definitely Spurs POTY contender. Very deserving of that. Huge turnaround from him.
— Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) April 4, 2019
Best game Davies and trippier have had in a long time tonight. But motm for me was sissoko bloke was everywhere
— yid (@yidoo90) April 3, 2019
Moussa Sissoko https://t.co/RwF6K2Kji6
— Adam 🐓 (@HxungMin) April 4, 2019
Just goes to show what a bit of confidence from the coaches, the player himself and good coaching in general can do when done right. Too many managers today are ready to sell a player on too quickly. Well done @MoussaSissoko
— Si (@rookieyoung1) April 4, 2019
Thought @MoussaSissoko was man of the match. Was everywhere on that pitch and never let them get going. Superb 👏👏
— Yonny1975 (@Yonny1975) April 4, 2019
Diffrent class last night
— gloryglory71🇮🇱 (@NathanCurran8) April 4, 2019