Tottenham fans react to Moussa Sissoko’s display

Tottenham picked up a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League last night.

Goals from Son and Eriksen sealed the three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

There were quite a few impressive displays out there for the home side yesterday and the fans were particularly impressed with Moussa Sissoko’s performance.

The 29-year-old Frenchman has been a revelation this season and he continued his run of form with another outstanding display against the Eagles.

Sissoko’s workrate and drive from midfield helped his teammates up the pitch and create scoring chances. He was very good defensively as well.

If he can keep up these performances, he would have a good chance of winning the club’s POTY at the end of the season.

The win over Palace ended Tottenham’s winless run of five games. It could prove to be vital in the top four race.

Here is how the Tottenham fans have reacted to Sissoko’s display from last night.

