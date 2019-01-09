Tottenham fans react to Moussa Sissoko’s display vs Chelsea

Tottenham picked up an impressive 1-0 win over Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals last night.
Harry Kane’s goal ensured a narrow home win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
The England international was brought down in the box by Kepa Arizzabalaga in the first half and VAR awarded Tottenham the match winning penalty.
Chelsea did their best to get back into the game but the lack of presence up top made it difficult for the away side.
Maurizio Sarri decided to play Eden Hazard as his centre forward but the Belgian’s tendency to drop deep and collect the ball meant that there weren’t enough bodies in and around the Spurs box to convert the chances.
N’Golo Kante came close to scoring the equaliser in the first half but his effort hit the post.
As for the home side, Sissoko put in another tremendous display and the Spurs fans took to Twitter to lavish praise on the hardworking midfielder.
Here are some of the reactions.
Yessss fucking get in. Not our greatest performance but got it over the line. Toby Winks Sissoko were immense tonight. Gazza solid as per
— Jim (@JamesOdono) January 8, 2019
Moussa Sissoko and Paulo Gazzaniga were immense for us tonight #coys
— Steven (@stevehotspurs) January 8, 2019
Mousa Sissoko once again had a great game. Was everywhere. #COYS
— Fahad Anwar (@FahadSAnwar) January 8, 2019
Some say Sissoko is still running 👀
— P∃D (@PedrumDavati) January 8, 2019
Proper team performance full of Sissoko’s runs from midfield and solid defending from Toby and Rose #COYS #THFC
— Magic Mauricio (@TTID1882) January 8, 2019
Game ended 20 minutes ago but Sissoko’s still running
— Simply (@Simply_Spurs) January 8, 2019