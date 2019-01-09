Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Moussa Sissoko’s display vs Chelsea

Tottenham fans react to Moussa Sissoko’s display vs Chelsea

9 January, 2019 Chelsea, English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham picked up an impressive 1-0 win over Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals last night.

Harry Kane’s goal ensured a narrow home win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The England international was brought down in the box by Kepa Arizzabalaga in the first half and VAR awarded Tottenham the match winning penalty.

Chelsea did their best to get back into the game but the lack of presence up top made it difficult for the away side.

Maurizio Sarri decided to play Eden Hazard as his centre forward but the Belgian’s tendency to drop deep and collect the ball meant that there weren’t enough bodies in and around the Spurs box to convert the chances.

N’Golo Kante came close to scoring the equaliser in the first half but his effort hit the post.

As for the home side, Sissoko put in another tremendous display and the Spurs fans took to Twitter to lavish praise on the hardworking midfielder.

Here are some of the reactions.

Christian Eriksen talks about his future following Real Madrid interest
Mauricio Pochettino lavishes praise on Paul Gazzaniga after Chelsea win

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com