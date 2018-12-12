Tottenham fans react to Moussa Sissoko’s display vs Barcelona

Tottenham secured their place in the knockout round of the Champions League with a 1-1 draw against Barcelona last night.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men needed to match Inter Milan’s result in order to progress. The Serie A side were held by PSV in their game and a draw was enough for Spurs.
At one point it seemed like the Londoners would crash out of the competition but a late goal from Lucas Moura changed the complexion of the group.
Barcelona rested some of their key players for last night’s game but Tottenham’s performance cannot be overlooked. The Premier League side were excellent on the night and they deserve their place in the last 16.
Tottenham fans were very impressed with Sissoko’s performance last night. The versatile Frenchman worked tirelessly and he was instrumental for his side.
The away fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s display against Barcelona and here are some of the reactions.
Also I hope the fans who bizarrely celebrated Sissoko’s poor performance in the NLD (like he was the only one) are feeling a bit silly this evening. Once again he came through when Spurs needed him the most. What he lacks in talent he makes up for in effort & determination.
— Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) December 11, 2018
Lets all just take a minute and try to understand how sissoko has gone from being one of the worst signings in our history to becoming the second coming of makelele, turned Cafu for the last 20 today aswell 😂 what is happening! #thfc #coys
— Liam Boland (@lbols38) December 12, 2018
The Earth is 4.5 billion years old and we’ve lived to see Moussa Sissoko take the ball off Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou
— Aaliyaan (@Jans_n_Roses) December 11, 2018
Danny rose and Sissoko bossed it last night, so so good
— Charles (@charleswells16) December 12, 2018
I’ve seen many a thing in my life, but seeing Moussa Sissoko go full on Cafu at the Nou Camp is definitely up there
— Jordan (@Jordan_Forbes7) December 11, 2018
Sissoko was immense tonight absolute beast in centre of the pitch 💯⚽️💥✡️ pic.twitter.com/ra9J4pbdrK
— TAS🔵⚪️ (@coys100) December 11, 2018