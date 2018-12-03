Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Moussa Sissoko’s display vs Arsenal

Tottenham fans react to Moussa Sissoko’s display vs Arsenal

3 December, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham crashed to a 4-2 defeat against Arsenal in the North London Derby on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side did well to recover from an early deficit. The likes of Dier and Kane scored to put the away side 2-1 up in the first half.

Aubameyang had given Arsenal the lead from the penalty spot.

However, Spurs struggled to contain Arsenal’s attack in the second half and crucial mistakes in the defence cost them dearly.

Aubameyang, Lacazette and Torreira scored in the second half to seal a morale boosting win for the Gunners.

Tottenham fans weren’t too pleased with their team’s performance and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the game.

Frenchman Moussa Sissoko was criticised for his lackluster performance.

Defender Jan Vertonghen had a very poor outing as well. The Belgian was sent off in the second half after picking up two yellow cards. He gave away the first half penalty as well.

Here are some of the best reactions from earlier.

Celtic fans react to Scott Sinclair's display vs Aberdeen
Chris Sutton raves about Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com