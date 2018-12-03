Tottenham fans react to Moussa Sissoko’s display vs Arsenal

Tottenham crashed to a 4-2 defeat against Arsenal in the North London Derby on Sunday.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side did well to recover from an early deficit. The likes of Dier and Kane scored to put the away side 2-1 up in the first half.
Aubameyang had given Arsenal the lead from the penalty spot.
However, Spurs struggled to contain Arsenal’s attack in the second half and crucial mistakes in the defence cost them dearly.
Aubameyang, Lacazette and Torreira scored in the second half to seal a morale boosting win for the Gunners.
Tottenham fans weren’t too pleased with their team’s performance and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the game.
Frenchman Moussa Sissoko was criticised for his lackluster performance.
Defender Jan Vertonghen had a very poor outing as well. The Belgian was sent off in the second half after picking up two yellow cards. He gave away the first half penalty as well.
Here are some of the best reactions from earlier.
Sissoko been wanting to fight since the first minute, why is he not fighting himself for having a shit game instead lol
— biodun mudele (@abhaymudele) December 2, 2018
2 good performances does not a good squad player make
— Tange (@TheTange) December 2, 2018
He has been so horrifically bad today and you’re right that he’s not up to it long term.
— Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) December 2, 2018
I’m just a boy, standing in front of a fan base, asking it to remember that Sissoko is bad
— Max J. Rosenthal (@maxjrosenthal) December 2, 2018
Don’t care about his banter resurgence, Sissoko isn’t good enough. Shows you our mentality that we think he’s suddenly great. Good for the squad, but for a team that wants to actually win something we need top class option to start, with him off the bench where required.
— tehTrunk (@tehTrunk) December 2, 2018