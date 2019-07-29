Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Malcom transfer link

29 July, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from Catalan based newspaper Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are contemplating making a move for Barcelona forward Malcom this summer.

Spurs are looking to bolster their attacking unit this summer and has been linked with players of calibre like Paulo Dybala, David Neres and Bertrand Traore.

Barcelona signed Brazilian forward Malcom from Bordeaux in 2018, but the Catalan giants are ready to offload him this summer after he endured a poor campaign.

The 22-year-old made only 15 appearances in the La Liga managing one goal last season.

Tottenham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions, and many of them aren’t happy with the transfer link.

Barcelona are looking to make a profit on the youngster and are demanding a fee in the north of £45 million.

Premier League rivals Everton have reportedly made a bid in the region of £36 million for him, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs will make an offer for him in the coming days.

