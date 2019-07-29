Tottenham fans react to Malcom transfer link

According to reports from Catalan based newspaper Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are contemplating making a move for Barcelona forward Malcom this summer.
Spurs are looking to bolster their attacking unit this summer and has been linked with players of calibre like Paulo Dybala, David Neres and Bertrand Traore.
Barcelona signed Brazilian forward Malcom from Bordeaux in 2018, but the Catalan giants are ready to offload him this summer after he endured a poor campaign.
The 22-year-old made only 15 appearances in the La Liga managing one goal last season.
Tottenham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions, and many of them aren’t happy with the transfer link.
Like seriously what the hell is wrong with levy?
45m for malcom is he insane ? Just pay 20 more for lo celso or 35 more for Dybala
Man levy is plaaaying us for sure
— The Mechanic (@A27Ka) July 29, 2019
Leandro Damaio 2.0
— SamTHFC (@Pinky4367) July 29, 2019
This is all too confusing mate.are they actually going to sign anyone else.
— Nevm (@NMered) July 29, 2019
Please no!
— Glenn Sears (@GlennSearsTHFC) July 29, 2019
Don’t want him, he’s crap
— Jay Read (@simplyjambo) July 29, 2019
Would rather get moise kean for that amount, perfect understudy to Kane
— Funky Cold Tobias 🍒 (@sweetestcape) July 29, 2019
He’s rubbish.
— samroc (@samrockweezy) July 29, 2019
Just as bad as going for zaha get neres
— Alex🇰🇷 (@Alexs__23) July 29, 2019
Barcelona are looking to make a profit on the youngster and are demanding a fee in the north of £45 million.
Premier League rivals Everton have reportedly made a bid in the region of £36 million for him, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs will make an offer for him in the coming days.