Tottenham fans react to Lucas Moura’s performance against Manchester United

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura put on a sensational display at Old Trafford last night. The Brazilian scored twice to secure a 3-0 win for his side against Manchester United.
The Londoners usually struggle at Old Trafford and Pochettino will be delighted to have ended that run.
There were several notable displays all across the pitch but Lucas Moura’s destruction of the Manchester United defence stood out.
Only in the starting lineup because of Son’s international commitments, Lucas Moura has managed to impress a lot. It will be interesting to how Pochettino picks his side once Son is back from the Asian games.
Moura managed to score against Fulham in the last game as well.
The Brazilian scored his first of the game on the 52nd minute and then added a second six minutes from time.
Tottenham fans seemed delighted with Moura’s performance last night and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.
Here are some of the best tweets from earlier.
Lucas now end poll
— 🆃🅷🅵🅲 (@THFC_99) August 27, 2018
Without doubt, Lucas. Not just because of his goals but because of his work rate, on and off the ball, the way he led the line and defended from the front. Outstanding tonight and Vs Fulham. This is what competition for places does. #THFC #COYS
— Ben Mynott | Fluidnation (@fluidnation) August 27, 2018
Lucas Moura🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Tatenda (@tmambuza) August 27, 2018
If you don’t chose Lucas please sort yourself out. Absolute machine
— Hols (@HollieAgombar) August 27, 2018
Lucas or Alderweireld. Both absolutely fantastic. Toby in the second half saved us, he was honestly incredible. Then Lucas, ye that man is good as well ain’t he😍🙌🏼 #COYS
— Rick (@rick8188) August 27, 2018
King Moura👑
— Hotspur Lane (@HotspurLane) August 27, 2018
Well played Lucas, amazing what the benefit of a full pre-season can do.
You absolutely terrified that Man Utd defence tonight and will give both Smalling and Jones a sleepless night.
Have no doubt the rest of the defenders from the Premier League are watching you with fear! 💙
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) August 27, 2018
Simply world-class today, Lucas. Magnificent so far this season. Keep up the great work! 💙 #COYS
— Lilywhite Spurs (@Lilywhite_Spurs) August 27, 2018