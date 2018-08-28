Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Lucas Moura’s performance against Manchester United

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura put on a sensational display at Old Trafford last night. The Brazilian scored twice to secure a 3-0 win for his side against Manchester United.

The Londoners usually struggle at Old Trafford and Pochettino will be delighted to have ended that run.

There were several notable displays all across the pitch but Lucas Moura’s destruction of the Manchester United defence stood out.

Only in the starting lineup because of Son’s international commitments, Lucas Moura has managed to impress a lot. It will be interesting to how Pochettino picks his side once Son is back from the Asian games.

Moura managed to score against Fulham in the last game as well.

The Brazilian scored his first of the game on the 52nd minute and then added a second six minutes from time.

Tottenham fans seemed delighted with Moura’s performance last night and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.

