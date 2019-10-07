Tottenham fans react to Lucas Moura’s latest comments

Tottenham Hotspur will definitely be looking to bounce back following a tough week after the international break.
Spurs lost 7-2 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and it was followed by another abject performance against Brighton and Hove Albion, resulting in a 3-0 defeat in the Premier League.
As a result, once again Mauricio Pochettino’s future has come under speculation. There are even suggestions that the Spurs players are mentally and physically not responding to Pochettino’s demands, and that the Argentine may have lost the dressing room.
Lucas Moura has said that the club must stick together and find a solution to get out of the current mess they are in. The situation is far from ideal, but surely they must find a way to turn the tide around.
The Brazilian, who has made only two Premier League starts this season, has said that the players must work hard.
“It’s a really difficult moment for us,” he said to Football London.
“But we need to stay together, work harder, not speak too much and work.”
Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. A lot of Spurs fans are puzzled with Pochettino’s team selection, as they believe the 27-year-old should feature regularly in the starting line-up.
The quotes don’t reflect what’s happening on the pitch. Players are not sticking together or with the manager. It’s utter nonsense.
— Adrian Toner (@AdrianToner) October 6, 2019
First name on team sheet for me…. gives 110 % every 20 mins he gets
— David Van Der Sewell (@vandersewell) October 6, 2019
One of the few that looks like he actually cares.
— Space monkey mafia (@Dave82883241) October 6, 2019
Lucas should be starting
— Tim Wagner 🏁🎳📷🚗 (@timwagner66) October 6, 2019
It’s just words though. You are judged on the pitch. Not him personally but as a team it is terrible. I’d be surprised if players came out and said ‘yeah it’s shit, but we don’t care’ Just the standard political response. I love Lucas but I wanna see it on the pitch
— Anthony Rayment (@antrayuk) October 6, 2019
You need to play every week @LucasMoura7 one of the only ones putting 100 in at the min
— Dean Grafton (@deanog211) October 7, 2019