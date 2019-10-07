Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham fans react to Lucas Moura’s latest comments

7 October, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur will definitely be looking to bounce back following a tough week after the international break.

Spurs lost 7-2 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and it was followed by another abject performance against Brighton and Hove Albion, resulting in a 3-0 defeat in the Premier League.

As a result, once again Mauricio Pochettino’s future has come under speculation. There are even suggestions that the Spurs players are mentally and physically not responding to Pochettino’s demands, and that the Argentine may have lost the dressing room.

Lucas Moura has said that the club must stick together and find a solution to get out of the current mess they are in. The situation is far from ideal, but surely they must find a way to turn the tide around.

The Brazilian, who has made only two Premier League starts this season, has said that the players must work hard.

“It’s a really difficult moment for us,” he said to Football London.

“But we need to stay together, work harder, not speak too much and work.”

Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. A lot of Spurs fans are puzzled with Pochettino’s team selection, as they believe the 27-year-old should feature regularly in the starting line-up.

