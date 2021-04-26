Tottenham fans react to Lucas Moura display in the Carabao Cup final

Manchester City won the League Cup for a record-equalling fourth time in succession after beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Sunday.

A number of Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to discuss Lucas Moura’s display against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal in the closing stages of the match to lead the club to the trophy.

Many Spurs fans were impressed with the Brazilian’s performance, with some even claiming he was their best player.

City were clearly the better sides of the two. However, after the break Spurs did look a lot more threatening going forward, especially on the counter-attack.

Lucas was superb and did cause a lot of problems. He was replaced by Gareth Bale in the 67th minute, and many fans felt that was a wrong decision taken by Ryan Mason.

Harry Kane, who was doubtful for this game, made a minimal impact but there were poor performances from other players as well. Son Heung-min was in tears on the pitch after the final whistle.

Here are some of the best reactions from Spurs fans on Twitter:

Lucas Moura looked like our most dangerous player today. Still can't work out why he got taken off? #COYS #THFC — Nick Davison (@nick_davison10) April 25, 2021

Moura, Moura 😱

Been our best player — Kim Edwards (@KimEdwards48) April 25, 2021

Moura off? Spurs’ best player for me… 🧐 — Hamill (@CPHamill) April 25, 2021

Moment Lucas Moura was subbed for Bale you know they will play with 10 men. Lucas was their best player moving and causing City problems and also defending well. — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) April 25, 2021

Can't bring Lucas off. Has to be Son. Been poor. Moura been the best player for us — Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) April 25, 2021

In other news, Tottenham have been linked with a move for Northampton Town teenager Caleb Chukwuemeka.