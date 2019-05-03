Tottenham fans react to links with Youcef Atal

Tottenham are thought to be interested in the Nice full-back Youcef Atal.
According to The Telegraph, the Londoners have already made enquiries for the highly rated right back.
Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier have been below par this season and therefore it is no surprise that Pochettino is looking to bring in an upgrade.
Atal has done very well in Ligue 1 this season and he would certainly improve Tottenham’s defence. The Ligue 1 ace will offer a lot more going forward as well.
The 22-year-old has scored 6 goals in 21 starts for Nice this season.
Spurs have a limited budget for the summer and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee for the defender. Atal is apparently valued at around £34m.
Right back has been a problem area for Tottenham all season and they should do everything in their power to address that weakness in the summer.
The Londoners did not sign a single player this season and Daniel Levy needs to deliver now. Pochettino cannot be expected to perform miracles without any reinforcements.
The Tottenham fans seem quite excited about the links with Youcef Atal and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Atal please. He’s different gravy.
— Josh 🐳 (@josh_smith1882) May 1, 2019
Wow so exciting. So glad we built our stadium so we could entice this level player
— chris cumner-price (@chriscumner) May 2, 2019
Fantastic summer if this happens maybe or two more needed to be genuine title contenders but we’d be alot stronger
— Musa (@Musathfc) May 1, 2019
Atal and Sessegnon would be nice. Not bowled over by Andre Gomes despite his good form, couldn’t see him having the work ethic to play under Pochettino and Grealish is very talented but will be far too expensive for his ability. If he wasn’t English he would be 20m not 40m.
— Harvey (@Harvey_1612) May 1, 2019
Any new RB is good news but Andre Gomes for £30m doesn’t sound appealing
— Shax (@Shax98) May 1, 2019
Atal is such a underrated rb https://t.co/05MpsYnawj
— Eren🤙🏽 (@THFCEren) May 1, 2019