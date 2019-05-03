Blog Columns Site News Tottenham fans react to links with Youcef Atal

3 May, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham are thought to be interested in the Nice full-back Youcef Atal.

According to The Telegraph, the Londoners have already made enquiries for the highly rated right back.

Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier have been below par this season and therefore it is no surprise that Pochettino is looking to bring in an upgrade.

Atal has done very well in Ligue 1 this season and he would certainly improve Tottenham’s defence. The Ligue 1 ace will offer a lot more going forward as well.

The 22-year-old has scored 6 goals in 21 starts for Nice this season.

Spurs have a limited budget for the summer and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee for the defender. Atal is apparently valued at around £34m.

Right back has been a problem area for Tottenham all season and they should do everything in their power to address that weakness in the summer.

The Londoners did not sign a single player this season and Daniel Levy needs to deliver now. Pochettino cannot be expected to perform miracles without any reinforcements.

The Tottenham fans seem quite excited about the links with Youcef Atal and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

