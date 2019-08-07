Tottenham fans react to links with Youcef Atal

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Youcef Atal this summer.
We covered reports that the Londoners want to sign the 23-year-old right back.
Atal has done very well in Ligue 1 and he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see whether Spurs manage to agree on a fee.
Pochettino needs to bring in a right-back after selling Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid.
Atal would be a superb addition. He is very good going forward and he will add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack as well.
The Londoners cannot afford to go into the season relying on Aurier to be their first choice right back. The former PSG player has been quite unreliable since joining Spurs.
Atal is tremendously talented and he could develop into a world-class player with the right coaching. Pochettino is excellent at developing young players and this could be a good match.
The player might be tempted to play for a top-class manager like Pochettino next season.
Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Atal and here are the reactions from earlier.
