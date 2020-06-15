Tottenham fans react to links with Thiago Silva

Tottenham are looking to sign the PSG defender Thiago Silva this summer.

The 89-cap Brazilian international is out of contract soon and he can be signed on a free transfer.





As per Sun, Jose Mourinho wants to bring the experienced defender to England and it will be interesting to see if Spurs make their offer in the coming weeks.

Silva is a pretty good defender despite his age and he would be a solid short-term addition.

With Jan Vertonghen expected to leave the club, Spurs need to bring in an experienced alternative.

Silva has the experience, ability, and winning mentality to improve Spurs. Also, his leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable for the Londoners.

That said, Tottenham aren’t the only ones after Thiago Silva this summer and they must look to make their move soon and wrap up the signing.

The likes of Everton and Arsenal are keen on the defender as well.

It will be interesting to see if Silva fancies the challenge and moves to England. He would get to play at a higher level than PSG and he could work with a top-class manager like Jose Mourinho.

Some of the Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links with Silva. Here is what they had to say.

Won’t fit into our wage structure. I’m guessing he’ll end up in Spain (Atletico?) or Italy (Juve/Inter). It’ll be Chelski or ManU if it’s the Prem. — Just Jason (@fadetoblack777) June 14, 2020

I’ll take him all day long — Yusuf Shitu Aliyu (@yusufdadinho) June 15, 2020

Would go mental if this happened! But… not a chance — Nick Homewood (@Nickyh_yiddo) June 15, 2020