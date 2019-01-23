Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to links with Steven Bergwijn

23 January, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham have been linked with a move for the PSV winger Steven Bergwijn.

The 21-year-old is highly rated around Europe and Sun claims that the Londoners are considering a move for him.

Bergwijn is valued at £25m and he could prove to be a cracking addition to the Tottenham side.

He is a world class talent and he would be the ideal replacement for the likes of Lamela in the long run.

Furthermore, he is already making his mark for PSV and he would be a great squad option in the short term for Pochettino.

The 21-year-old has 10 goals and 9 assists for PSV this season and he would add some much needed flair to the Spurs attack.

Alongside Son, Moura and Kane, he could form a deadly attacking quartet for Pochettino.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to pull it off.

Spurs fans have reacted to the links with Bergwijn on twitter and here are some of the reactions.

