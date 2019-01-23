Tottenham fans react to links with Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the PSV winger Steven Bergwijn.
The 21-year-old is highly rated around Europe and Sun claims that the Londoners are considering a move for him.
Bergwijn is valued at £25m and he could prove to be a cracking addition to the Tottenham side.
He is a world class talent and he would be the ideal replacement for the likes of Lamela in the long run.
Furthermore, he is already making his mark for PSV and he would be a great squad option in the short term for Pochettino.
The 21-year-old has 10 goals and 9 assists for PSV this season and he would add some much needed flair to the Spurs attack.
Alongside Son, Moura and Kane, he could form a deadly attacking quartet for Pochettino.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to pull it off.
Spurs fans have reacted to the links with Bergwijn on twitter and here are some of the reactions.
He’s mustard. Get it done Daniel!!
— Stephen George Lott (@stephenlott) January 23, 2019
This guy literally made us qualify for the UCL Round of 16 😂 he dispossessed Asamoah and assisted Lozano. Nice if we sign him as a return gift😂
— Ronit Thfc (@ronit_kalita) January 23, 2019
Unlikely, but why are people associating wingers to Spurs when they’re in need of forwards and midfielders. They have all the wingers and AM they need
— Біll.І.Дм (@illhate) January 22, 2019
Can we take their rb aswell thought he put in a shift against us
— Ian Meadows (@ianmeds86) January 22, 2019
No they are not. Nothing until summer. And it’s gonna be very very stressful summer with our manager and top players being the top targets of the European elite.
— cain (@_busmalis) January 22, 2019