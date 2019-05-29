Tottenham fans react to links with Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the PSV winger Steven Bergwijn this summer.
According to Voetbal International (via voetbal primeur), the Dutch side are preparing to receive an offer for the player from the Premier League club.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to agree on a deal for the highly rated winger.
Bergwijn has been one of the best players in Eredivisie for a while now and he could prove to be a superb addition to Tottenham’s attack.
The Dutchman will add pace and flair to Pochettino’s side.
The 21-year-old picked up 14 goals and 13 assists for PSV this past season and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Erik Lamela next season.
Bergwijn can play on either flank and his versatility will be an added bonus for Pochettino.
Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and his potential arrival.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
pretty like him as a two-footed player…
— ckc (@alsckc) May 28, 2019
would rather have him than perez
— Luke (@MyPeopleWantMe) May 28, 2019
Oh not another name onda list can it b August already cos every footballer in all leagues n divisions will b linked to Spurs
— Spider from Mars! (@kruder69) May 28, 2019
Poch needs to stay away from Holland! We got burnt last time we bought from the Dutch league
— Sherm (@shermdogg7) May 28, 2019
More like levy prepairing to haggle the price down
— ⚽️Chris yiddo ennis⚽️ (@Yiddochris) May 28, 2019