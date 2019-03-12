Tottenham fans react to links with Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham are interested in signing the Eredivisie winger Steven Bergwijn this summer.
The highly rated winger has been in spectacular form this year and Spurs will have to pay big money to secure his services.
Bergwijn has 12 goals and 13 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions and he would improve the Londoners a lot.
Pochettino needs more goals and creativity from the wide positions and someone like Bergwijn is the ideal fit.
He is also very young with world class potential and Pochettino has done well with prospects like him.
The report adds that the young winger is likely to cost around £30 million.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners are willing to pay up for him. Daniel Levy has not backed his manager this season and he will be expected to make funds available this summer.
Here is how the Tottenham fans have reacted to their reported interest in Steven Bergwijn.
Have we actually got plans for transfers this summer? Wow im amazed.
— Fazal Rashid (@fazhotspur) March 11, 2019
We need wingers badly
— Juliet Lubega (@ucragirl) March 11, 2019
Good player but not the caliber that we need to go for this summer. We should get experienced winners
— Alex (@Alex_McCluskey_) March 11, 2019
Another shit nobody. Transfer policy at this club is ridiculous
— Mark (@markhowell88) March 11, 2019
I wasn’t overly impressed in the Champions League games. The wee Mexican lad Lozano looked a far more complete player.
— Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) March 11, 2019
Only him and Ziyech have over both 10 goals and assists in the eredivise this season
— Alex (@highpressmess) March 11, 2019
Lozano would be much more beneficial to a counter attacking team, Bergwijn much superior technically
— Bazza 🐐 (@WhiteHartDane) March 11, 2019