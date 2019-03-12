Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to links with Steven Bergwijn

12 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham are interested in signing the Eredivisie winger Steven Bergwijn this summer.

The highly rated winger has been in spectacular form this year and Spurs will have to pay big money to secure his services.

Bergwijn has 12 goals and 13 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions and he would improve the Londoners a lot.

Pochettino needs more goals and creativity from the wide positions and someone like Bergwijn is the ideal fit.

He is also very young with world class potential and Pochettino has done well with prospects like him.

The report adds that the young winger is likely to cost around £30 million.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners are willing to pay up for him. Daniel Levy has not backed his manager this season and he will be expected to make funds available this summer.

Here is how the Tottenham fans have reacted to their reported interest in Steven Bergwijn.

