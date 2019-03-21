Tottenham fans react to links with Said Benrahma

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Brentford winger Said Benrahma.
Earlier this month, reports claimed that Spurs are keeping tabs on the Championship ace who has contributed to 20 goals (nine goals and eleven assists) for Brentford in the league this season.
Pochettino could certainly use a goalscoring wide player next season and it will be interesting to see if he can pull off the transfer.
Convincing the player should not be a problem. Most Championship players would love to join a club like Spurs.
However, Brentford will not sell cheap and the winger could cost around £30 million. Daniel Levy might not be willing to spend that kind of money on an unproven Championship player.
Benrahma has a lot of potential but he hasn’t justified that price tag yet. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can come to an agreement this summer.
Tottenham fans have now reacted to the links with the Championship ace on Twitter. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Decent player Tbf
The only player I would get for 30 mil in the championship is Grealish. Watched him he is good but nothing more than 20mil
I watched this fella play last month in the Brentford v Blackburn game. He was superb.
30m ffs. Football gone mad. Again.
Not happening.
