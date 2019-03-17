Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to links with Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham fans react to links with Ryan Sessegnon

17 March, 2019 English Premier League, Fulham, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham are interested in signing the Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon at the end of this season.

According to Daily Mirror, the young winger is stalling on a new deal with the Cottagers and he could leave them if they drop down to the Championship.

Sessegnon’s reluctance to sign a new deal is understandable. He is far too good for the Championship and he should be playing for a Premier League club.

Tottenham move could be ideal for his career right now. He needs a coach who can nurture him and have faith in his ability. Pochettino seems like the ideal fit.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham submit an offer for the player now. The report from Mirror claims that the Londoners are readying a £50 million bid for Sessegnon.

Fulham will look to demand a premium if they forced to sell the youngster this summer. Daniel Levy might have to smash his transfer record to land the winger.

Here is how the Tottenham fans have reacted to the rumour on Twitter.

Alan Shearer gives fitting reply to troll after Newcastle victory
Everton vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com