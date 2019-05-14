Blog Columns Site News Tottenham fans react to links with Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham are close to signing the Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon this summer.

According to Sun, the Londoners are closing in on a £25 million move.

Sessegnon has had a poor season in the Premier League along with his teammates and Fulham are now back in the Championship.

The youngster will be determined to prove himself in the Premier League and Spurs are keen on giving him that opportunity.

The Fulham ace can play as a winger as well as a left back. His versatility could be really useful for Pochettino next season.

Tottenham do not have a left sided winger and Sessegnon could play that role. Also, he could be a back up to Rose/Davies when needed.

The Londoners have not signed a player for a while and the fans might be delighted to see a talented player like Sessegnon come in.

Before this season, the player was very highly rated because of his exploits in the Championship. This seems like a good time to sign the player as his stock is low and the asking price will be quite reasonable.

Tottenham fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential signing and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

