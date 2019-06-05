Tottenham fans react to links with Ryan Fraser

Tottenham are thought to be keen on the Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Fraser.
As per Daily Star, the Londoners are looking to bring him in this summer.
The 25-year-old midfielder was quite impressive this past season and he managed to pick up 8 goals and 15 assists for the Cherries.
He will add more creativity and goals to Pochettino’s side.
Tottenham have been linked with the La Liga midfielder Giovani Lo Celso as well. It would be surprising to see them bring in both players.
They haven’t been able to agree on a deal for Lo Celso yet and Fraser could be an alternative.
Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and therefore it is imperative to bring in a quality attacking midfielder.
Pochettino is expected to be backed in the market this summer and it will be interesting to see if he can get his targets to sign in the coming weeks.
Fraser is a good player and he could prove to be very useful. However, Eriksen is on another level and his replacement should be someone of a higher calibre.
Here is how the Tottenham fans have reacted to the links with Fraser.
