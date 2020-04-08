Tottenham fans react to links with Ruben Dias

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Benfica defender Ruben Dias.
The Londoners need to strengthen their defence and Dias would be a superb addition for them.
The young centre back has proven his quality with Benfica and he is ready to make the step up.
A move to Spurs would allow him to develop further in a more challenging environment. Furthermore, a world class manager like Jose Mourinho would help him fulfill his potential.
The likes of Alderweireld will be past their peak soon and Vertonghen could be on his way out this summer. Dias would be the ideal long term replacement for Vertonghen.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs an agree on a fee for the centre back in the coming weeks.
Jose Mourinho could play a key role in the transfer. Dias is represented by Jorge Mendes, who shares a good relationship with the Spurs boss.
He could help the Londoners bring Dias to the Premier League.
Spurs are hoping to sign the 22-year-old for £40m.
Some of the Tottenham fans seem quite excited about the potential transfer.
Here is what they had to say earlier.
