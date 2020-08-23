Tottenham fans react to links with Ronaldo Vieira

Tottenham are thought to be keeping tabs on the Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira this summer as per the report we covered earlier today.

The 22-year-old has done well in the Italian League and his performances have caught the attention of Jose Mourinho.





It will be interesting to see if the Londoners submit an offer for the talented midfielder in the coming weeks.

Vieira is a defensive midfielder who will add some much-needed cover to Tottenham’s back four. Furthermore, his arrival will allow creative players to play with more freedom as well.

Tottenham already have two quality midfielders in Ndombele and Hojbjerg. Vieira could complete Jose Mourinho’s midfield trio for the next season.

It will be interesting to see if the Italian side are willing to sell the 22-year-old. They are under no pressure to cash in on the player right now and Tottenham will have to shell out good money in order to convince them.

If Spurs manage to sign him, it would be a solid long-term investment for them. Vieira is quite young and he will only get better with experience and coaching. Mourinho could help him achieve his potential at Spurs.

Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to the links with the young midfielder earlier today.

Very athletic Central Defensive Midfielder, Tottenham Hotspur should be able to get him for £5-7 mill Daniel Levy’s dream signing — måríã (@ukidzrannoying) August 23, 2020

He was a massive prospect at Leeds – not sure how he has fared at Sampdoria — 👑 (@Swenty_) August 23, 2020

Yep. He was a good player for them. — Phil Harris (@philharris_) August 23, 2020

Cheap and homegrown. A win win for Levy. — Will L. (@TestyourWill) August 23, 2020

What a prospect and what a name, yes please! — ftV1882cøys (@ft1882coys) August 23, 2020