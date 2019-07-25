Tottenham fans react to links with Paulo Dybala

Tottenham are interested in signing the Juventus striker Paulo Dybala this summer.
According to London Evening Standard, the Premier League side have contacted Juventus regarding a move.
Dybala has struggled since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Italian giants are prepared to listen to offers for him. The Argentine forward is valued at £80m and Spurs believe that the transfer could be a possibility.
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham submit an offer for the 25-year-old player in the coming days.
Dybala is one of the most talented attackers in the world and it would be a massive coup if Spurs manage to sign him.
Pochettino needs more depth in his attack and Dybala would be ideal. The Spurs boss is a huge admirer of the player and he labelled Dybala as one of the best in the world a couple of years ago.
Dybala will not only add goals to the side, but he is also very creative as well. He could be Tottenham’s version of Roberto Firmino.
He can lead the line when Kane is unfit/rested. Alternatively, he can partner the England international in attack as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Here is how some of the Spurs fans have reacted to the news.
LEVY ON A MAD TING
— Tanguy Time 😎 (@NicoTHFC1) July 24, 2019
We can dream
— Paul Wetherall (@paul_wetherall) July 24, 2019
Massive statement if true
— Michael Tasker (@Mtasker3) July 24, 2019
If we can get him PL is ours. #COYS
— Mission (@Mjovoh) July 24, 2019
Mate if i could like this tweet a million times i would as this is the game changer right here if there is any truth in it 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻
— nicky ritchie (@nickyritchie2) July 24, 2019