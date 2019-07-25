Blog Columns Site News Tottenham fans react to links with Paulo Dybala

Tottenham fans react to links with Paulo Dybala

25 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham are interested in signing the Juventus striker Paulo Dybala this summer.

According to London Evening Standard, the Premier League side have contacted Juventus regarding a move.

Dybala has struggled since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Italian giants are prepared to listen to offers for him. The Argentine forward is valued at £80m and Spurs believe that the transfer could be a possibility.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham submit an offer for the 25-year-old player in the coming days.

Dybala is one of the most talented attackers in the world and it would be a massive coup if Spurs manage to sign him.

Pochettino needs more depth in his attack and Dybala would be ideal. The Spurs boss is a huge admirer of the player and he labelled Dybala as one of the best in the world a couple of years ago.

Dybala will not only add goals to the side, but he is also very creative as well. He could be Tottenham’s version of Roberto Firmino.

He can lead the line when Kane is unfit/rested. Alternatively, he can partner the England international in attack as well.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Here is how some of the Spurs fans have reacted to the news.

Galatasaray expecting Aston Villa bid for Christian Luyindama
West Ham keen on signing Djibril Sidibe

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com