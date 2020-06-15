Tottenham fans react to links with Pau Lopez

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Roma keeper Pau Lopez.

We covered claims yesterday that Chelsea and West Ham are keen on the player as well.





It will be interesting to see if Spurs make a move for Lopez this summer.

The 25-year-old was on loan at Spurs during the 16/17 season but Mauricio Pochettino did not give him any chance to prove himself. Lopez left without making his debut.

The keeper might be keen on proving himself at the London club if he gets the opportunity this summer.

However, he is a key player for Roma and the Italian side will demand £35.89m for his services.

Tottenham have a limited transfer budget this summer and blowing that amount on a backup keeper seems quite unlikely.

Also, the interest from their London rivals could drive the price up.

Spurs need to bring in a long term replacement for Hugo Lloris and Lopez could be that option. However, the signing seems unlikely this summer especially due to the financial issues.

The Londoners have faced losses because of the current health crisis and they should look to invest in the priority areas first.

Here is what the Tottenham fans had to say about the links with Lopez.

Maybe not this season as we need 5 pr 6 postions more than a GK, but next season we should look into this — Josh (@josh_wiggan) June 14, 2020

Poch blood on his hands again — Odyssey (@23Ody23) June 14, 2020

This is a good signing — Respect don levy (@Bartholemwhosav) June 14, 2020

Lopez has improved massively since he left us. First choice at Roma now so wont be cheap. — YorkyYid (@YorkyYid) June 14, 2020

Looks good. I like the Sporting CP keeper better tho. In a couple of years he would be at our level — Zoe (@zrdf) June 14, 2020