Tottenham fans react to links with Nelson Semedo

Tottenham are interested in signing the Barcelona full back Nelson Semedo this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, the defender is available for £30million.
Tottenham have had issues with their right back position all season and Semedo could prove to be a good signing.
The likes of Aurier and Trippier haven’t been at their best this season and Pochettino must look to bring in an upgrade.
Semedo hasn’t been a regular starter for the Catalan giants and he might be tempted to move on if the right opportunity comes his way. He has started just 20 La Liga games for Barcelona this past season.
Spurs can offer him regular football and Champions League action next year.
Mauricio Pochettino is an excellent manager and he will be able to bring out the best in the Portuguese international as well.
In theory, the move makes a lot of sense for all parties involved. It will be interesting to see if the Londoners make their move for Semedo in the coming weeks now.
Some of the Tottenham fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links.
