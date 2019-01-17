Tottenham fans react to links with Nabil Fekir

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the French attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir.
Yesterday we covered claims from Calciomercato that Spurs are considering a move for the Lyon star this month.
The highly talented midfielder was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer but the deal collapsed in the end.
It seems that Fekir could still get his move to England with Tottenham.
In the absence of Kane, the Frenchman can play as the false nine. His versatility and the ability to score goals could come in really handy for Pochettino at this time.
Fekir is a player with world class potential and if Spurs manage to pull it off, it would be a masterstroke.
The Lyon star is a very good set-piece taker as well and he will add goals from free kicks.
Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the rumours and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Good replacement for dembele tbh.
— Aril (@sbsharilbharin) January 16, 2019
70 million for him and Depay and all in the world will be good again
— ROYAL NAVY DDC (@COYSCOYSCOYS86) January 16, 2019
Would be great Rickeee – BUT as I have stated before Italian media outlets are total liers.
When did any of their drivel come to fruition.
— Bazzabee (@Bazzabee4) January 16, 2019
✅
— Mr Pochettino (@TheMacBoy_) January 16, 2019
if liverpool cant get him neither will we
— Kailahh (@Kailahh_) January 16, 2019