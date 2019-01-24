Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to links with Miguel Almiron

Tottenham fans react to links with Miguel Almiron

24 January, 2019


Tottenham have been linked with a move for the MLS star Miguel Almiron.

Yesterday we covered reports claiming that the Londoners are considering a move for the Paraguayan.

It appears that Pochettino is looking to cope with his injury problems by bringing in reinforcements. The likes of Kane and Alli are out until March and Spurs will need to replace their goals and creativity.

Almiron has been a major hit in the MLS and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the Premier League if the move goes through.

The player has been linked with a move to Newcastle United as well.

He will add goals and creativity to Pochettino’s midfield. The Atlanta star has scored 13 goals and he has 11 assists to his name this year as well.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and his potential move to the club.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com