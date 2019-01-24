Tottenham fans react to links with Miguel Almiron

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the MLS star Miguel Almiron.
Yesterday we covered reports claiming that the Londoners are considering a move for the Paraguayan.
It appears that Pochettino is looking to cope with his injury problems by bringing in reinforcements. The likes of Kane and Alli are out until March and Spurs will need to replace their goals and creativity.
Almiron has been a major hit in the MLS and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the Premier League if the move goes through.
The player has been linked with a move to Newcastle United as well.
He will add goals and creativity to Pochettino’s midfield. The Atlanta star has scored 13 goals and he has 11 assists to his name this year as well.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and his potential move to the club.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Most likely absolutely zero behind this rumor, but as an Atlantan who supports Spurs I would absolutely love it. Miggy going from one of my clubs to the other would mean not having to say goodbye. And don’t we have a bit of cash from Dembele sale anyway?
— Reid Davis (@rundaddyFC) January 23, 2019
He is a Lamela type player from what i have seen of him.
— AfroSaxon (@Samm349) January 23, 2019
He’s done well in the MLS. But it will be like going from the Ryman Premier to the PL.
— Stephen Price (@PVsupercars) January 24, 2019
This is a great move! Creative young midfielder at a bargain MLS price. Even if it doesn’t work out we won’t lose too much money because of the raw potential he possesses. Could be an able back-up for Eriksen who doesn’t get enough rest time.
— Moussa Sissolid (@mentalmoussa) January 24, 2019
He was arguably the best player in the MLS and the main reason Atlanta dominated MLS last season. He is by no means at the level of Eriksen but he is a better creative force than most #10s in the #EPL and he is as fast as Lucas.
— Aaron Pitters (@aaronpitters) January 24, 2019
Do it. Miggy is awesome!!
— Caterham7🇮🇳🏴🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@GeorgiaUSASpur) January 24, 2019