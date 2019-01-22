Tottenham fans react to links with Marko Arnautovic

Tottenham have been linked with the West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic.
The Austrian is angling for a move away this month and Spurs could be in the race to sign him if he doesn’t end up joining the Chinese Super League.
Tottenham could certainly use a versatile forward like him and Arnautovic would be a superb addition. He has already proven himself in the Premier League with Stoke and West Ham. Arnautovic could make an instant impact for Spurs.
The Londoners are without Harry Kane until March due to injury and they need to bring someone in as an alternative.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with West Ham.
The Hammers are unwilling to sell their key star halfway through the season and therefore it seems highly unlikely that they would sanction his sale to a bitter rival.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and the reported move. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
He won’t spend 50p let alone 50mil come on rick
— Billy Cairns (@Billytheyid70) January 21, 2019
Don’t believe this at all. Poch wouldn’t want his attitude anywhere near the club. It’s The Sun.
— Stuart Peel (@JedLomax) January 22, 2019
Better than going after Andy Carroll
— Chris Alaimo (@ChrisAlaimo6) January 21, 2019
As good as he is sometimes, the guy is trouble and we don’t need that in our squad
— Lee Fairweather (@lee_fairweather) January 21, 2019
Better than Andy Carroll
— Spurspam 🇪🇺🇫🇷❄️#FBPE (@pamelawharfe) January 21, 2019
Spurs spending big on a striker is the most unnecessary use of the limited funds we possess. Let’s not forget Son, an able replacement for Kane, is due to return in 3 weeks tops. After Kane returns, having a big name striker around not getting enough playtime will cause problems.
— Moussa Sissolid (@mentalmoussa) January 22, 2019