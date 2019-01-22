Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham fans react to links with Marko Arnautovic

22 January, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


Tottenham have been linked with the West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic.

The Austrian is angling for a move away this month and Spurs could be in the race to sign him if he doesn’t end up joining the Chinese Super League.

Tottenham could certainly use a versatile forward like him and Arnautovic would be a superb addition. He has already proven himself in the Premier League with Stoke and West Ham. Arnautovic could make an instant impact for Spurs.

The Londoners are without Harry Kane until March due to injury and they need to bring someone in as an alternative.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with West Ham.

The Hammers are unwilling to sell their key star halfway through the season and therefore it seems highly unlikely that they would sanction his sale to a bitter rival.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and the reported move. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

