Tottenham fans react to links with Mariano

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz.
As per Daily Star, Pochettino has asked the club to sign the 25-year-old this summer.
It is no surprise that Spurs need to improve their attacking unit and Diaz could prove to be a quality addition.
Currently, Spurs are reliant on Harry Kane for goals and Diaz could be the ideal backup for him. Also, he could partner Kane in the attack depending on the opposition.
Tottenham need a quality back up for Kane and it will be interesting to see if they can get the Diaz deal over the line.
Real Madrid are unlikely to offer the player regular game time next season and a move away from Santiago Bernabeu would be the best for him.
If Tottenham can promise him enough first-team action, he should seriously consider joining them. Pochettino is a fantastic manager who will help him grow as a player.
Also, Spurs are showing great ambition in the market this summer and they have already signed the likes of Ndombele and Clarke.
They could easily challenge for the top honours next season. The Londoners managed to reach the finals of the Champions League last season.
Here is what some of the Tottenham fans think of the Mariano links.
I’d take ceballos and Mariano for eriksen all day
— shariff (@elite1sb) July 3, 2019
I would fancy tbh. Was brilliant at Lyon, I believe he would shine in our team
— Max Boas (@maxboas) July 3, 2019
😂😂🤣 kane backups have been some what unlucky. Let’s give him a shot and see
— Asika Jordan (@JordanAsika) July 3, 2019
Mariano and ndombele wow!!!
— Mark Grant (@MarkGra90619749) July 3, 2019
I’ll be buzzing if we get him.
— D Wallpaper Guy (@demorash009) July 3, 2019