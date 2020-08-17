Tottenham fans react to links with Marcel Sabitzer

Tottenham are interested in signing the Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer this summer as per the reports we covered yesterday.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been in fine form for the German side this season and he would be a fantastic addition to Jose Mourinho’s midfield.





Sabitzer can play in multiple positions and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Londoners. He can play as a central midfielder or as a right-sided wide player.

The Leipzig star managed to score 16 goals and he also picked up ten assists this past season and he would improve Tottenham going forward.

The Londoners are in desperate need of someone like Sabitzer in their midfield. The likes of Winks, Sissoko, and Ndombele are all good players but they do not have goals in their game.

Sabitzer would add a new dimension to Tottenham’s midfield next season but he is not likely to come cheap. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can break the bank to sign the 26-year-old in the coming weeks.

Some of the Tottenham fans seem very excited about the idea of signing the Leipzig midfielder this summer and here is what they had to say on Twitter earlier.

