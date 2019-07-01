Tottenham fans react to links with Lucas Digne

Tottenham are interested in signing Lucas Digne from Everton.
According to The Times, the transfer will only happen if Danny Rose leaves the club this summer.
The England international has been linked with a move away from Spurs in the past as well and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Rose is one of the best players at the club and his departure will be a blow. However, Digne was outstanding for Everton last season and he is one of the best left backs in the Premier League right now.
The Frenchman showed that he is equally good at both ends of the pitch. He managed to create several chances for his teammates and scored some important goals from free kicks as well.
He would certainly be a quality addition if Rose decides to move on. Digne would add a lot more than Rose going forward.
Whether Everton would be willing to sell their star player is another question. The Toffees are under no pressure to sell and unless Digne forces a move, the transfer seems unlikely at this stage.
Tottenham might have to offer well over the odds to bring Everton to the negotiating table.
Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the links with Digne.
