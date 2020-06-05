Tottenham fans react to links with Kurt Zouma

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the French defender Kurt Zouma.

The 25-year-old Chelsea defender is not a key member of Lampard’s first-team squad and Mourinho wants him to shore up Spurs’ defence.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a deal with their bitter rivals for Zouma.

When the Frenchman joined Chelsea, he was a world-class talent. However, a serious knee injury has halted his development since then.

Zouma could still be a very good player but he will need time and coaching. His loan spell at Everton wasn’t too impressive either.

It remains to be seen if Jose Mourinho can bring out the best in the defender.

Spurs need defensive reinforcements this summer and Zouma could be a cheap option for them. Vertonghen and Foyth are expected to be on their way out once the season is over.

Sanchez and Alderweireld are undoubtedly the starting combination for Mourinho and Zouma will have to work hard to break into the starting lineup.

The transfer would depend on what the player wants as well. He will need to be convinced about the role on offer at Spurs.

Here is what the Tottenham fans feel about Zouma joining their club this summer.

oh no — Batibat (@sebramir_red) June 4, 2020

Not a chance, but him and tanganga would be insane — Zeki (@thfcZK) June 4, 2020

I think this would be a decent signing. Good ball playing defender, strong, and fast. he’s shomewhat like Toby Alderweireld. — Kurtis 🇵🇭 (@thfckurt) June 4, 2020

Yes please — Michael Ian (@Bigboyimg) June 4, 2020

JuSt SpEnD sOmE mOnEy — Respect don levy (@Bartholemwhosav) June 4, 2020