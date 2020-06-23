Tottenham fans react to links with Kim Min-Jae

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae.

The 23-year-old is an international teammate of Son Heung-Min and reports (h/t HITC) claim that Spurs are leading the chase for him.





Jose Mourinho’s side need to sign a defender this summer and it will be interesting to see if they make a move for Kim Min-Jae. The defender is highly rated in South Korea and he is valued at £13.5 million by his club Beijing Guoan.

The defender has the physical attributes to adapt to English football and he is nicknamed ‘Monster’.

Tottenham are set to lose Jan Vertonghen this summer and they will need a replacement. Kim Min-Jae could be a decent option for Jose Mourinho.

The Spurs boss will help the 23-year-old improve his game.

Kim Min-Jae has been likened to Harry Maguire because of his playing style. The towering South Korean is good in the air and he is good at carrying the ball out of the defence.

The report states that Son could play a key role in bringing his compatriot to Tottenham this summer.

The player has been linked with the likes of Everton as well and Spurs will have to move quickly to secure his services.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player. Here is what they had to say.

