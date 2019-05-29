Tottenham fans react to links with Julian Draxler

Tottenham fans have shared their reactions to the links with PSG midfielder Julian Draxler.
Yesterday we covered claims that the Londoners are interested in the German.
The Spurs fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and his potential arrival.
Draxler hasn’t been a regular starter for PSG since joining them and he needs to leave them in order to kick-start his career.
The German was rated as a world-class talent a few years ago and if Pochettino can bring out the best in him, Spurs will have a quality player at their disposal.
Draxler needs to regain his form and confidence first. That can only be possible with regular playing time under a manager who trusts him.
A move to the Premier League might be beneficial for the 25-year-old’s career at this stage.
As for Spurs, they will have more quality and depth with his arrival. Draxler can play as the number ten as well as a wide player.
He will add creativity and flair to Pochettino’s midfield.
If Eriksen decides to leave this summer, Draxler could be an ideal long term replacement.
Player I think would be fantastic
— Martin Dolan (@Martindolan101) May 28, 2019
If only🙏🙏
— Yid Army (@ISupportSpurs) May 28, 2019
Looks like Levy is trying to spend 700 mill this summer. Lots of big names linked in recent weeks.
— Bobby B (@rpburke2) May 28, 2019
What a player he is
— ميهاف (@mehaf__11) May 29, 2019
Let’s just buy him, he is a true Fighter. We need him to keep Arsenal below us once again. #COYS
— Mission (@Mjovoh) May 29, 2019
Would love to see him in our midfield but it’s highly unlikely we’ll sign him
— Sam Fuller (@Sam_Fullr) May 28, 2019
Now this is what I’m talking about! Yes!
— Peter (@_petey_pan) May 29, 2019