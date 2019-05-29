Blog Columns Site News Tottenham fans react to links with Julian Draxler

Tottenham fans have shared their reactions to the links with PSG midfielder Julian Draxler.

Yesterday we covered claims that the Londoners are interested in the German.

The Spurs fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and his potential arrival.

Draxler hasn’t been a regular starter for PSG since joining them and he needs to leave them in order to kick-start his career.

The German was rated as a world-class talent a few years ago and if Pochettino can bring out the best in him, Spurs will have a quality player at their disposal.

Draxler needs to regain his form and confidence first. That can only be possible with regular playing time under a manager who trusts him.

A move to the Premier League might be beneficial for the 25-year-old’s career at this stage.

As for Spurs, they will have more quality and depth with his arrival. Draxler can play as the number ten as well as a wide player.

He will add creativity and flair to Pochettino’s midfield.

If Eriksen decides to leave this summer, Draxler could be an ideal long term replacement.

