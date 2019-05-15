Tottenham fans react to links with Julian Brandt

Tottenham are interested in signing the German midfielder Julian Brandt this summer.
According to SportBild (report translated by Daily Mirror), the Londoners have held talks with the player’s father regarding a summer move.
Brandt is expected to leave Bayer Leverkusen and the likes of Dortmund, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are thought to be keen as well.
The young midfielder can play as a winger as well as an attacking midfielder. He has 9 goals and 12 assists for Leverkusen this season.
Pochettino could certainly use a player like him if Christian Eriksen decides to move on. The Danish ace has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.
Brandt could go on to become Tottenham’s De Bruyne in the long run. The German has all the tools to succeed in the Premier League.
The technically gifted midfielder is more suited to a central role but his versatility will be a bonus for Pochettino if the transfer goes through.
Tottenham would be a step up from Leverkusen and if they can agree on a fee with the German club, the player could be tempted to join them.
Here is how the Tottenham fans have reacted to the report earlier.
